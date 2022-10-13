Kim Kardashian Was “Blindsided” That People Were “Triggered” Over “Get Your F--king Ass Up”

Kim Kardashian is not backing down—no matter what her critics sling at her.
On the Oct. 13 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim was forced to deal with the aftermath of her controversial comments in a March cover story in Variety, in which she urged women in business to, "Get your f--king ass up and work."
At a lunch with sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Kim stood by her comments—and expressed shock at the visceral reactions she had received.
"Do I believe in that? Yes, I believe you have to work hard in order to do that," Kim said. "But I was just so blindsided by how angry people got."
While Kim doubled down on her stance, she also wasn't immune to the criticism.
"Enough people were triggered that I want to be responsible and understand why people feel the way that they do," she said. "I do understand that a lot of people weren't given the same opportunities as us."
Khloe, however, didn't quite bite her tongue the same way.
"No matter what her answer would have been, people would crucify her regardless because they're always going to say, ‘Well, what do you know? You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth,'" she said in confessional. "But it's frustrating when the world doesn't want to see you for who you are and they always want to make whatever you say a personal attack."
As Khloe said more succinctly, "The right message, the wrong messenger."
Kim further argued that, although she had her sisters have certainly had their advantages, it was mom Kris Jenner who instilled her strong work ethic.
"Mom really started her career and making money at 50," Kim said. "Growing up and seeing her hustle and seeing her get up every day with all these kids, six of hers that she had to take care of, I saw her work her ass off and figure it out—get an agent's license, get a manager license to figure out how to represent [Caitlyn Jenner]. That really inspired me to work."
It's a work ethic that Kim said she felt extra motivated to show off once her life was splashed across television screens.
"I think people would assume that I got everything handed to me being on a TV show," she said in confessional. "But being on a reality show, let alone a reality show girl with a sex tape, does not open doors. So I always felt like I had to work extra hard and harder to be taken seriously and for people to forget about my past."
The usually even-keeled Kendall sympathized with what her sister was dealing with, saying, "It's gotten out of control, all of the false narratives that people believe in. It's exhausting."
New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.