T.J. Miller Shares Where He Stands With Ryan Reynolds After Making Negative Comments About Him

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Drops Easter Egg in Joe Alwyn Tribute

Looks like there's no bad blood between Deadpool and Weasel.

T.J. Miller cleared the air on claims he made about his Deadpool co-star Ryan Reynolds earlier this month when the Silicon Valley actor said he wouldn't work with Ryan again, explaining that the Red Notice actor "hates" him. Now, the 41-year-old has said the two patched things up after T.J.'s words made headlines.

"It was really cool," T.J. said during the Oct. 12 episode of SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts. "He emailed me the next day and kind of said this is, and it was, a misunderstanding. So I emailed him back and now, it's fine."

T.J. later added "It was very cool for him to say 'Hey, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this' and I kind of said, 'You know, I'm not,' and then we sort of just hashed it out really quickly."