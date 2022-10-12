Penn Badgley and Wife Domino Kirke Give Rare Insight Into Their Marriage

Watch : Have You Seen Penn Badgley From "Gossip Girl" Lately?

Penn Badgley would do anything for love, including wearing disguises.

The Gossip Girl star and his wife Domino Kirke recently hared how they handle the public attention that comes with Penn's level of fame, with the singer noting that while some people crave the spotlight Penn is happy to avoid it.

"The best parts are watching the way he organizes it all," Domino said Oct. 11 on Popcrushed, the podcast Penn hosts with Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari. "The risky run with being with someone in the public eye is that they really take a lot from being recognized and needing and wanting that recognition. It's their fuel, needing that kind of validation."

Domino, though, explained that the 35-year-old actor sometimes needs extra help to avoid being spotted.

"Penn is very graceful when it comes to that part of his career, like living in New York City where literally we're inundated every time we walk down the street," she continued. "Sometimes it's like ‘Penn, you're famous. Can you please put some glasses on? Or a hat or something?'"