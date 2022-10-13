Khloe Kardashian’s Confession About True Thompson’s Fears Will Puzzle You

Watch : Hear Kris Jenner's Message to Khloe Kardashian's Doctors

True Thompson is not feeling the puppy love.

On the Oct. 13 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, True's mom Khloe Kardashian revealed a surprising fear of her 4-year-old daughter, which all came to light, naturally, after a visit from Martha Stewart to discuss peacocks.

Khloe's mom Kris Jenner had seen Martha on The Ellen DeGeneres Show discussing her pet peacocks and, after being reminded of a peacock named Peety that used to wander onto Khloe's old property, she wanted to pick Martha's brain about procuring one for Khloe "as a housewarming gift" at her new place.

There was just one problem.

"I have never said I wanted a peacock before," Khloe said in confessional. "My daughter doesn't like dogs. I'm working on dogs. Do you think my daughter is going to want a life-sized bird chasing her around? She won't even be around a puppy. Absolutely not."