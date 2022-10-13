Khloe Kardashian’s Confession About True Thompson’s Fears Will Puzzle You

True Thompson is not feeling the puppy love.
On the Oct. 13 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, True's mom Khloe Kardashian revealed a surprising fear of her 4-year-old daughter, which all came to light, naturally, after a visit from Martha Stewart to discuss peacocks.
Khloe's mom Kris Jenner had seen Martha on The Ellen DeGeneres Show discussing her pet peacocks and, after being reminded of a peacock named Peety that used to wander onto Khloe's old property, she wanted to pick Martha's brain about procuring one for Khloe "as a housewarming gift" at her new place.
There was just one problem.
"I have never said I wanted a peacock before," Khloe said in confessional. "My daughter doesn't like dogs. I'm working on dogs. Do you think my daughter is going to want a life-sized bird chasing her around? She won't even be around a puppy. Absolutely not."
Khloe was also very skeptical of her mother's real motives for bringing a new feathered friend around.
"You want a peacock. But you don't really want a peacock, so you're going to make it be on my property," Khloe said. "But when you have a dinner party, you're going to usher the peacock to your house. I guarantee you."
Despite Khloe's unease, she and Kris went to visit some potential peacocks on a farm, which immediately turned into disaster when one of the peacocks flew away into a tree mere minutes after the pair arrived.
That can't be a good sign.
While Khloe, Kris and peacock wrangler Javier stood around unsure of what to do, Khloe double-downed on her anti-peacock stance.
"I'm not getting any of these," she told Kris through gritted teeth. "You were the one that wanted this. I have no idea where this came from. You were just looking for a reason to have Martha Stewart over for lunch. None of this made sense to me at all. I've never once talked about a big bird. I don't like birds in general."
Maybe True should start with a guinea pig.
New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.