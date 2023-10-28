These Secrets About the Halloween Franchise Are Pure Pumpkin Spice

Watch : Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals the ONE Item She Kept From Halloween

It's hard to believe the Halloween franchise ended for good with Halloween Ends last year.

But for now, at least, Laurie Strode has vanquished Michael Myers, Strode family scares will only be coming in the form of repeat viewings for the foreseeable future. But you do have many, many Halloween incarnations to choose from.

"They didn't mention a trilogy, they mentioned one movie," Jamie Lee Curtis told E! News in July 2022 about agreeing to revisit her iconic final girl role in 2018's Halloween—a direct-ish sequel to the 1978 original of the same name that begs audiences forget the seven films (not including the Rob Zombie-directed 2009 remake and sequel) released in the interim.

Contractual minutiae aside, "that was a very freeing experience," Curtis continued, crediting director David Gordon Green's approach behind the camera—and the film's unequivocal financial success—for jolting her own creative spirit back to life. "Getting a taste of the way David worked was like [remembering], 'Oh, s--t! This is fun!'"

Theatergoers certainly appreciated it, scaring up $256 million at the worldwide box office. So she dutifully reteamed with Green for 2021's Halloween Kills and then in 2022—albeit four years later for Laurie in the cinematic timeline—for Halloween Ends.