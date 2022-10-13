Kate Spade Sitewide Sale: Get a $350 Handbag for $134 and More Fashionable Finds Starting at $38

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If we're talking handbags, more accessories and clothes that are trending for fall at unbeatable prices, look absolutely no further than Kate Spade— especially since they're currently having a sitewide sale when you use the code COZY30. Yes, sale items are also included.
Whether you're looking for your new favorite work bag or a chic crossbody for your next GNO, Kate Spade is keeping up with all the trendy shapes, makes and colors that you can snag for unparalleled prices. And if you thought the deals ended with handbags, prepare to be pleasantly surprised. You can get the perfect heeled fall boot for almost $100 off, a puff sleeve blouse in a dreamy navy color for under $90 and unique jewelry starting at $38
These designs were made for the handbag, clothes and accessory obsessed, and if you haven't reached that connoisseur level quite yet, our definitive roundup of the best Kate Spade products on sale just might convert you. Keep reading for the best Kate Spade deals happening now!
Shop On-Sale Kate Spade Handbags & Wallets
Hudson Medium Convertible Crossbody
If you need a perfect, understated black crossbody bag for your next girls' night out, check out this Hudson Medium Convertible Crossbody. It can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody purse, is super spacious and currently on sale for $173 instead of $248.
Crush Whipstitched Medium Crossbody
This is the statement piece of my fall dreams. Orange might seem like a daunting color, but pairing this vibrant purse with a monochromatic or neutral look will have you turning heads in the best way possible. Usually retailing for almost $400, you can add this purse to your cart for over $100 off.
Morgan Metallic Gusseted Wristlet
Why have a boring wallet when you can have a metallic one? This gold metallic wristlet is a standout piece you can incorporate into your wardrobe for $30 off its original price.
Lovitt Buckle Small Top-Handle Bag
This top-handle bag comes with just the right amount of bling. It's the perfect bag to take on a fancy evening out, or even paired with a casual outfit to elevate the vibes.
Voyage Canvas Medium Shoulder Bag
This shoulder bag is simply perfect. It comes in a beautiful tan shade so that it can be paired with so many outfits, and its structured shape and gold accenting gives it a luxe vibe. You can get it for $220 off its $358 price tag.
Hudson Bifold Wallet
I love this Kate Spade wallet for a lot of reasons, like its emerald shade practically made for the fall and its sleek yet spacious make. You can get this bifold wallet for $103.
Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag
Dare I say the Sam Icon Leather Mini Hobo Bag is going out bag of the season? Its thick shoulder strap, magnetic tap flab closure, structured form and ability to be worn as a crossbody and shoulder bag make it functional and chic. It comes in a range of colors and is currently on sale for over $100 off its original price.
Zeezee Large Work Tote
If you need an excuse to update your work bag, let this Kate Spade sale be it. You can get this sleek and functional work tote bag for over $200 off and totally upgrade your work accessories.
Zip Code Doucle-Zip Crossbody
This crossbody is currently on sale for under $100, and it's a total steal from its original $228 price. Its two zipper compartments and pebbled leather finish make it the perfect everyday crossbody bag.
Carlyle Tweed Medium Shoulder Bag
This just might be my favorite bag in the current Kate Spade collection. The tweed medium shoulder bag comes in both a blue multicolor shade and a red multicolor shade, and IMO, you can't go wrong with either. The purse can be worn with the chain strap functioning as a crossbody or as a shoulder bag.
Knott Medium Saddle Crossbody
The saddle handbag shape is totally on trend this fall. Get this medium saddle crossbody with a magnetic flap closure and Italian leather trim for $137, and I'm confident it will become a staple in your closet.
Knott Flap Crossbody
If you want an evening crossbody that is perfect for the fall and winter, check out this autumnal red Knott Flap Crossbody purse that is currently on sale for $173. Its compact size makes it easy to carry but its zip pocket and slip pocket make it just spacious enough.
Shop On-Sale Kate Spade Apparel & Shoes
Knott Zip Booties
It's time to bring out your best fall boots from hiding. If you want an upgraded pair, check out the Knott Zip heeled boot from the current Kate Spade sale. The black leather and gold zipper detailing allows the boot to be dressed up or down, making it a perfect addition to your shoe collection.
Denim Wide-Leg Pant
These dark-wash wide-leg jeans are a good way to up your denim game. The contrast stitching and wide-leg cut give the jeans a bit more personality. Pair with your favorite sweater or blouse for a go-to everyday outfit.
Amour Pumps
You're bound to fall in love with these Amour Pumps. The floral pattern on these point-toe heels is stylish and understated so that you can pair it with your favorite little black dress. It's undoubtedly the perfect heel for the oncoming holiday season.
Plush Faux Fur Jacket
Faux fur might seem difficult to wear, but this Kate Spade plush faux fur jacket in a deep emerald color is a great place to start if you're in the mood to splurge. It can be paired with just about anything, from your favorite trousers to a neutral toned midi dress for the cold days ahead. Get it for $150 off using code COZY30.
Maren Pumps
These suede pumps with an embellished crystal strap have such an elegant silhouette. Pair them with your favorite midi dress for a night out or a matching pantsuit to add a little bit of bling to your work outfit.
Poplin Puff-sleeve Tee
Need a new top to add to your work wardrobe? This puff-sleeve tee is currently on sale for under $90 and comes in a deep navy tone. Pair with slacks and a blazer or a loose fitted midi skirt for an ensemble that exudes a whole lot of confidence.
Jada Firework Sandals
The Jada Firework Sandals will have you feeling like that one Katy Perry song we all know and love. The black strappy sandal comes with a multicolored crystal embellishment that is perfect for those nights you want to dress up.
Shop On-Sale Kate Spade Jewelry
French Twist Ring
This gold French Twist Ring gets its name because of its reminiscence of that one mouth-watering pastry, but it should be added to your cart for its elegant shape and stackability. Get it today for over $20 off its original price.
Pearl Play Linear Earrings
These linear pearl earrings are frontrunners in my book, especially since they're so dainty yet eye-catching and on sale for under $40. They would look so good with your hair slicked back in a high pony or low bun.
Lock And Spade Charm Bangle
This bangle with a lock and spade charm is a quintessential Kate Spade accessory that can be stacked with your other favorite bracelets. It comes in many different colors and is currently on sale for $38, but they're selling out super quick.
Lock And Spade Charm Mini Pendant
The lock and spade charm is just so pretty and it comes as a necklace pendant, too. Get this necklace with the iconic lock and spade charm and freshwater pearls on sale for $48 instead of the original $98 price.
Lock And Spade Pearl Drop Earrings
If you want to complete the lock and spade charm jewelry collection, grab these pearl drop earrings for $43. The gold and pearl combination is super elegant and would look great for a night out.
While you're here, check out more designer products on sale by reading SSENSE Fall Finds: 24 Essential Styles From Levi's, Dr. Martens, Converse & More