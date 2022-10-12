Singer Willie Spence Dead at 23: Ryan Seacrest and "Devastated" American Idol Family Pay Tribute

Watch : American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23

American Idol's stars are paying tribute to late contestant Willie Spence.

Following the season 19 runner-up's death on Oct. 11, the singing competition and several of its alums took to social media to honor him.

The show's official Instagram mourned Spence's death by sharing a video from his audition, where he performed a rendition of Rihanna's "Diamonds" and received high praise from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

"We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence," the Oct. 12 post read. "He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.

Perry was among those grieving Spence's passing in the comments of American Idol's post. "I love you Willie… purest soul," she wrote. "Sing with the angels my darling."

Re-sharing the audition footage to his Instagram Stories, host Ryan Seacrest looked back at his memories of Spence. "Everybody on and off set loved him," he recalled. "@williespenceofficial you'll be deeply missed."

Bryan did the same. "Willie really did light up every room he walked into," the country singer wrote in a separate post. "He could change the mood instantly when he started singing. He will truly be missed."