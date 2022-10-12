Inside Cardi B's Cabaret-Themed 30th Birthday Party

Watch : See Cardi B's Son Wave ADORABLY Say "Mommy"

So this is how Cardi B likes it!

On Oct. 11, the "I Like It" rapper rang in her 30th birthday with a cabaret-themed party held at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. In true Cardi fashion, the Grammy winner was dressed on-theme, sporting a crimson-colored corset with a large feathered headpiece and train, which, of course, coordinated with husband Offset's red-and-white outfit.

The bash was dripping with extravagance, boasting a star-studded guest list—which included Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish and Tyga—as well as performances from burlesque entertainers and fire dancers leading up to Cardi's grand entrance, a party insider exclusively told E! News.

"She and Offset arrived together and looked very happy," the eyewitness said. "She was definitely there to party and was having a great time."

And, at one point, according to the insider, Cardi jumped on stage and asked the crowd, "'Y'all got shots? I want to see you with drinks!'"

To celebrate, the birthday girl indulged in Whipshots—her brand of vodka-infused whipped cream—and was seen pouring Hennessy into guests' mouths throughout the night, noted the eyewitness. Partygoers also sipped on Vitamin Water as Offset and Chance the Rapper took the stage for a surprise show.