2022 People's Choice Awards

Submit Your Fan Favorite Nominations Now

Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800

Balenciaga just made the next viral fashion accessory: Lays potato chip handbags. The luxury brand teamed up with Frito-Lay to create four variations of the iconic snack.

By Alyssa Morin Oct 12, 2022 9:28 PMTags
FashionControversyFashion WeekParis Fashion WeekViralE! Insider
Watch: Julia Fox Rocks Eye-Catching Ski Mask at Milan Fashion Week

Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally.

The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags. 

The leather clutches—decorated in the snack's iconic packaging and lined with a simple silver zip closure—will come in at least four flavor variations, including the original, flamin' hot, limón and salt & vinegar. According to Hypebeast, the Balenciaga x Lays bags are reportedly retailing for a whopping $1,800.

No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. While the finger-licking-good chips typically retail for $4, they'll cost a pretty penny if you want them to be used as a fashionable accessory.

The collaboration first debuted at Balenciaga's spring/summer 2023 "The Mud Show" presentation during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2. The Frito-Lay handbags almost went unnoticed as the models clutched them tightly down the runway, scrunching them into warped bows.

photos
What the Fashion

However, the fashion house's creative director, Demna, gave fans a closer look at the kitschy pieces on Instagram. 

"The Lay's x Balenciaga leather chip bag," he simply captioned his Oct. 11 post.

Trending Stories

1

American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23

2

Emily Ratajkowski Confirms Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Rumors

3

Elizabeth Debicki's Diana Parents Sons in The Crown Set Photos

While the bags won't be available until next summer, they aren't a totally savory style moment.

Many fans were divided on the statement-making accessory, with one Instagramer commenting on Demna's post, "At this point I think Balenciaga is a social experiment," while another user wrote, "Leather never looked so cheap (and this is not a critic)."

In contrast, others were drooling over the bags, with one person gushing, "It's simply amazing that these are LEATHER bags. Love them."

As someone else put it, "Idk why I like this but I do."

Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Love it or hate it, you can't deny it's a delicious mash-up.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23

2

Emily Ratajkowski Confirms Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Rumors

3

Elizabeth Debicki's Diana Parents Sons in The Crown Set Photos

4

Will Chris Colfer See Lea Michele in Funny Girl? He Says...

5

The Big Bang Theory Cast Felt “Blindsided” By Jim Parsons’ Exit