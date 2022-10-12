Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis: How to Spot Signs of Skin Cancer

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor

For Teddi Mellencamp, loving the skin you're in also means protecting it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared those sentiments with her Instagram followers on Oct. 11 after revealing she was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma.

"If a doctor says, 'come in every 3 months' please go in every 3 months," the reality TV star urged her fans. "I so badly wanted to blow this off."

That's just one of the many lessons the 41-year-old has gleaned from this experience, sharing, "I was a '90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old."

She added, "This has been such a wake up call for me."

So, how exactly can people take precautions and look for signs of skin cancer?

Dr. Tess Mauricio—who worked with Khloe Kardashian alongside Dr. Garth Fischer to remove the star's face tumor—shared her expertise with E! News, detailing the importance of scheduling regular check-ups, why wearing sunscreen is non-negotiable and how to spot skin irregularities.