Drake Honors “Twin” Son Adonis on His 5th Birthday

Drake's son Adonis is celebrating another year around the sun.
The "Way 2 Sexy" rapper—who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux—posted a carousel of photos from his son's epic superhero-themed 5th birthday party.
In the photos, Adonis could be seen enjoying a motorsport racing game, shooting some basketball and spending quality time with Spider-Man. Drake, 35, also shared a picture of his son posing with Sophie, 33, in front of the festive decorations.
The four-time Grammy winner captioned the post, "Happy 5th to my twin."
Adonis also received a whole lot of birthday wishes from his dad's friends in the comments section of the post, including from Nicki Minaj who wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY CUTE BOY!!!!!!!"
DJ Khaled commented, "Young king!!!! Happy bday !!!!" while Chance the Rapper wrote, "Happy Birthday to the lil man."
Adonis also received shoutouts from Lil Kim, who commented, "HBD young King!" while rapper Bun B added, "Happy birthday to the heir!"
Sophie also posted a birthday tribute of her own to Adonis, sharing a carousel of pictures on Instagram including pics from both the party and over the years. The French artist captioned the Oct. 11 post, "Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux…5 ans déjà. I'm so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be. We've done a great job @champagnepapi."
Since Drake and Sophie welcomed Adonis in Oct. 2017, the pair have given fans a glimpse into his life, including his love for basketball.
Earlier this year, the Canadian rapper praised his son's skills on the court after he successfully made a few buckets. In a video shared to Drake's Instagram Story May 25, Adonis—who was sporting a Toronto Raptors jersey—was seen sitting with his dad as he answered a few questions about his game.
"Yo, where'd you learn to shoot like that?" Drake asked, to which Adonis raised his shoulders and replied, "I don't know."
Drake then hyped his son for scoring four out of five shots. "You just went four for five," he declared. "You're cash right now."