We’ve Got a Text: Love Island UK Has Found Its Next Host

A hot new bombshell has entered the villa.
That's right: Love Island UK has named its next host. English TV presenter Maya Jama will be leading season nine of the dating show, and we're absolutely buzzin'.
ITV2 made the announcement on the series' Instagram account, alongside a promotional video of Jama scrolling through various rumors that she would be the next host. Suddenly, she grabs one of Love Island's signature monogrammed water bottles, and the camera pans out to see her suitcase is already packed.
"Okay, the rumours are true," the show captioned the Oct. 12 post. "Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host @mayajama!"
Jama is taking over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore, who announced her departure from the show Aug. 22, citing format changes as her reason for leaving. Whitmore celebrated the news with a sweet comment on the post, writing, "Yes girl!! So delighted for you! You're gonna be fab."
Plus, it seems like some former contestants' heads have been turned by the news: Season eight Islander Tasha Ghouri commented a series of clapping emojis, while Priscilla Anyabu said, "When life makes sense." They were joined by more than 12 other ex-Islanders who left support in the comments section.
As for the hostess herself, Jama wrote, "SO BLOODY EXCITED," alongside a smiling emoji. "GET ME ON THAT ISLAND."
Jama, who previously hosted Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer and Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star, is headed to the villa sooner rather than later: the series is returning with its second-ever winter series filmed in South Africa in early 2023. Whitmore's husband, Iain Stirling, who has narrated the British dating show since its 2015 debut, will remain. (The comedian assumed the same role on season four of Peacock's Love Island USA earlier this summer.)
In the meantime, you can catch up on Love Island UK on Hulu.
(Peacock and E! Online are both part of the NBCUniversal family).