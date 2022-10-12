We’ve Got a Text: Love Island UK Has Found Its Next Host

Watch : Love Island U.K. Host Laura Whitmore EXITS After 3 Seasons

A hot new bombshell has entered the villa.

That's right: Love Island UK has named its next host. English TV presenter Maya Jama will be leading season nine of the dating show, and we're absolutely buzzin'.

ITV2 made the announcement on the series' Instagram account, alongside a promotional video of Jama scrolling through various rumors that she would be the next host. Suddenly, she grabs one of Love Island's signature monogrammed water bottles, and the camera pans out to see her suitcase is already packed.

"Okay, the rumours are true," the show captioned the Oct. 12 post. "Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host @mayajama!"

Jama is taking over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore, who announced her departure from the show Aug. 22, citing format changes as her reason for leaving. Whitmore celebrated the news with a sweet comment on the post, writing, "Yes girl!! So delighted for you! You're gonna be fab."