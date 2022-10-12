Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Quote About Being in a Relationship With Someone "Who Is Inconsistent With You"

Watch : Tom Brady on Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bundchen Split Rumors

Gisele Bündchen's recent social media move is raising eyebrows.

Why? Because amid the rumors she and Tom Brady are heading towards a divorce, the supermodel shared a cryptic response to an Instagram post about relationships.

Author Jay Shetty shared a quote about relationships while promoting his upcoming book 8 Rules of Love on Instagram Oct. 11, which read, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again." The On Purpose podcast host further reflected on what his quote means in the caption.

"Love is a daily effort," Shetty wrote. "Some days it may come easier than others and that's OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values and goals."

Not only did Bündchen like the post but she also dropped a prayer hands emoji. And she wasn't the only one to comment on the post. Bachelor Nation's Susie Evans, who recently split from Clayton Echard, also left a series of heart emojis.