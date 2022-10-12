2022 People's Choice Awards

Anne Hathaway Reacts to Accidental Nod to Devil Wears Prada at NYFW

After Anne Hathaway made social media stop when she recreated a Devil Wears Prada look during this year's New York Fashion Week, the actress revealed the truth about her ensemble.

Anne Hathaway channeling Andy Sachs in 2022? Although it was groundbreaking—it was purely coincidental.
 
Nearly a month after the actress turned heads when she attended a Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week looking very much like her Devil Wears Prada character, Anne revealed that her attire worn—as she sat next to Anna Wintour, no less—was far from planned.
 
"It was kind of nuts, wasn't it? It was by accident," she said during her Oct. 12 appearance on the Today show. "I was supposed to wear something else. The shoes didn't fit, this was the other outfit that came."
 
"And then my hairstylist, who was so lovely—I had never worked with him before—just said, ‘Oh I know what to do,' and he threw my hair up in a ponytail," she explained of her pulled back ‘do with bangs. "And I looked in the mirror and I thought, ‘Oh that's funny, I wonder if anybody will notice.'"

Referring to social media's immediate reaction, the Ocean's 8 actress added, "You noticed."

In case you haven't seen the 2006 film in some time, Anne's Sept. 14 chic all dark-brown look mirrored the outfit her character Andy wore in the very last scene of the Devil Wears Prada.
 
On top of that, at the NYFW event, Anne found herself sitting next to none other than the Vogue editor-in-chief—who, of course, famously served as the inspiration for Miranda Priestley (played by Meryl Streep).

Gotham/WireImage

Although it did not happen on purpose—it's still a moment that thrills us.

(E! News and Today are part of the NBCUniversal family).

