Olivia Munn Reveals Her and John Mulaney’s Son’s First Words

Watch : Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's CUTEST Photos of Son Malcolm

They grow up so fast.

Olivia Munn revealed that she and John Mulaney's 11-month-old son Malcolm has accomplished a huge milestone and has started talking.

"His first word was Daddy/Dada," the Predator actress, 42, captioned an Oct. 11 Instagram post of her baby boy twinning with his dad, "his second word was chó (Vietnamese for dog), and his third word is car."

In the clip, Malcolm recites the word "car" as he sits next to his father in matching khaki pants and a long sleeve black shirt. John acknowledged the father-son coordinating looks in Olivia's Instagram comments, writing, "Incredible outfit."

Olivia and the Saturday Night Live alum—whose relationship was made public in May 2021 following his split from wife Anna Marie Tendler—welcomed their son together in November 2021.

The following month, Malcolm made his Instagram debut just in time for the Christmas holiday.

"Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney." the stand-up comedian captioned his Dec. 24 Instagram post. "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."