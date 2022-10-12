Kaley Cuoco Shares Glimpse Into Her Pregnancy Journey With Tom Pelphrey

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Reveals She's PREGNANT With a Baby Girl

Kaley Cuoco is officially checking in with a baby on board.



The Flight Attendant star recently announced that she and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together. In a series of sweet photos shared to Instagram on Oct. 11, the actress captioned her post, "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," adding that the couple were "beyond blessed and over the moon." In his own respective post, Tom also celebrated the happy news, writing, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."



Ahead of the couple's pregnancy announcement, Kaley gushed that she knew she was ready to start a new chapter with the actor the moment she met him earlier this year.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting," she told USA Today in May, one month after they met. "It hit me. It was love at first sight. "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him."

As Kaley predicted, "We're ready to build a life together."