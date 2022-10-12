Will Glee Alum Chris Colfer See Lea Michele in Funny Girl? He Says...

Watch : Jane Lynch Gives Her Opinion on Lea Michele Joining Funny Girl

It looks like Chris Colfer isn't interested in seeing Lea Michele as the greatest star.

The Glee alum passed on the opportunity when he was recently invited to catch his former co-star play Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. While appearing on the Oct. 11 episode of SiriusXM's The Michelle Collins Show, Chris joked that "my day suddenly got so full" after host Michelle Collins asked him to tag along for a nighttime showing of Lea's performance.

"Sorry! Sorry!" the 32-year-old continued with a laugh, prompting Michelle to explain that she had previously seen Beanie Feldstein in the musical, so it was "only right that I see it with Lea."

"Well, I saw Six last night," Chris quipped, "and that was amazing."

So, will he make time in the future to check out Lea in Funny Girl? Chris told Michelle, "No, I can be triggered at home."