BUSH's Gavin Rossdale Offers Up a Rare Look Into His Life as a Rockstar Dad

Watch : Bush's Gavin Rossdale Talks Balancing Fatherhood and Music

Gavin Rossdale's boys returned to school with a rockin' answer about how they spent their summer vacation.

As BUSH prepared for the release of their new album The Art of Survival on Oct. 7, the band's lead guitarist and vocalist found himself savoring every possible moment with the three sons he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.

"I think it's all about just the time you spend with them," Gavin exclusively shared with E! News when discussing Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8. "It's just unfortunate sometimes they have school and they have to be elsewhere. Everything is better when they're there."

It certainly appeared to be the case when BUSH hit the road this summer with Alice in Chains. In between enjoying local attractions like the Minnesota State Fair, Gavin and his sons made sure to make concert nights a family affair.

"They are at a brilliant age now," he said. "They can totally relax and chill and the old ones can go around the place. One has a job doing this and that. It's just a fun process that everyone knows is a safe environment. They love it."