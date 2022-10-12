Get a Rundown of Salley Carson's Chaotic One Hour on Bachelor in Paradise

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise Exclusive: Salley Arrives on the Beach

Let's hope this ticket to paradise was refundable.

On Oct. 11, Salley Carson finally made her long-awaited and highly-discussed arrival on Bachelor in Paradise—days after her very own suitcase arrived.

Salley became a hot topic of discussion after rumors about missed flights, ex-fiancés and locking producers in the trunks of cars—yes, you read that right—began to infiltrate the island. (For the full breakdown of Salley's bizarre escapades, click here.)

After leaving Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor before things really even began—telling Clayton that she was still reeling from a broken engagement back home—Salley assured Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer that this experience was going to be different, saying, "I wasn't ready last time, but I'm ready this time!"

Salley immediately made a beeline for Justin Glaze, who was down in the dumps after Genevieve Parisi pursued a relationship with Aaron Clancy over him and he was spurned by Victoria Fuller. As Justin revealed, he and Salley shared a history together—one forged over a kiss at a famed country music festival in California.

"I had no clue if she was coming or not," Justin said. "Obviously we had talked before this at Stagecoach. The timing worked out quite well because Victoria and Genevieve didn't pan out. I'm like, ‘OK, here's somebody I can spend some time with.'"

So far, so good, Salley!