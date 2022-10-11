Blake Shelton Announces He's Leaving The Voice Next Season

Watch : Blake Shelton Leaving The Voice After 23 Seasons

Blake Shelton is hanging up his hat.

On Oct. 11, The Voice coach announced his plans to leave the singing competition after its next season in spring 2023.

In a post on Instagram, Shelton—the only star to appear on every season of the show since it began in 2011—revealed he had been "wrestling with this for a while," but ultimately made the decision to vacate his chair.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it always feel like home to me," Shelton wrote. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

Of course, The Voice has been more than a just a professional gig for Shelton—it's changed the course of his life, as well.

"I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years," he wrote, "including my wife Gwen Stefani!" (ICYMI, the couple, who wed in July 2021, met when she first joined the show in 2014.)