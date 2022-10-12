Geena Davis Details Bill Murray's Alleged Screaming and "Difficult" Behavior On Set

For Geena Davis, working with Bill Murray was no laughing matter.
In her new book Dying of Politeness: A Memoir, the Oscar-winning actress detailed her experience filming 1990's Quick Change with the comedian. Though the crime comedy had a "stellar cast," Davis wrote in her memoir that she had several uneasy exchanges with Murray throughout production—including how he allegedly "insisted" on using a massage device on her when they met up to discuss her role.
Recalling how the casting meeting took place at a hotel suite, Davis wrote, "Pretty quickly, it was clear that this was a non-negotiable thing. I said no multiple times, but he wouldn't relent. I would have had to yell at him and cause a scene if I was to get him to give up trying to force me to do it; the other men in the room did nothing to make it stop."
Davis wrote she eventually gave in and "Murray placed the thing on my back for a total of about two seconds," noting that she later learned the massager was "a test—to find out if I was going to be easy to work with; be compliant."
Elsewhere in the book, Davis said that Murray "came raging" into a trailer during their first day of filming. Explaining how she was waiting for the wardrobe department to adjust her outfit at the time, Davis recalled that her co-star started "violently banging the door open" before screaming, "'WHAT THE FUCK ARE YOU DOING?'"
"And with that, he got behind me and roared in my ears, out of the trailer, onto the street," the Thelma & Louis alum penned. "There were easily more than 300 there—and Murray was still screaming at me, for all to see and hear."
The incident, Davis wrote, left her "shaking all over, dying from shame."
Her decision to share the experience, she pointed out, was "not to reveal that Bill Murray has a very dark side," but to show how "like so many women in a situation like that, I didn't know how to avoid being treated that way."
Davis hasn't spoken to Murray since wrapping the publicity tour for their film. "I figure it's sort of rather universally known that he could be difficult to work with," she told People. "And so I don't feel like I'm busting him in a way that will necessarily shock him. I think he knows very well the way he can behave."
Dying of Politeness: A Memoir is out now.