Dua Lipa’s Pierced Uggs Prove She’s Making New Rules for Fall Fashion

Dua Lipa is starting a new trend: cozy punk.

In her latest Instagram style serve, the "Cold Heart" singer unexpectedly revived the Ugg boot, although hardly the mall-aesthetics styles once paired with Juicy Couture velour sweatsuit and denim mini-skirts two decades ago.

Posing in a long green floral dress and cropped cardigan, Dua, 27, slipped on a punky pair that featured edgy silver grommets piercing through the chestnut suede, shearling-lined boots.

The elevated Uggs actually hail from a collaboration with London-based fashion brand KNWLS, which debuted last month at the label's spring/summer 2023 runway show.

"Dangerous and comfortable" is how Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault—the design duo behind KNWLS—describe their reworked Ugg boot, telling British Vogue, "We love shoes that feel hostile, nostalgic and futuristic."

Originally worn by Aussie surfers in the '60's, Uggs found a whole new fanbase in the early '00 and made famous by Hollywood "It" girls like Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Mischa Barton. The boots soon became one of the most hotly debated, love-it-or-hate-it shoes in fashion history.