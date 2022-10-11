October Prime Day 2022 Deal: Don't Miss This $70 Apple AirPods Discount

If you need additional insights before you add this to your cart, check out these rave reviews.

A shopper said, "I would have purchased years ago. OMG, the stuff that floods out from between my teeth is astounding. I have flossed for many years, and it was always a struggle because the gaps between my teeth are tight. Floss gets trapped and shreds or snaps off. When that happens, what does one use to remove the embedded floss? More floss? This machine is advertised to remove 'up to 150% more than floss' and I believe it. The process is painless, unlike floss."

Another declared, "This device is a miracle. Flossing my teeth with braces is no fun, but this helps so much. I would recommend!"

A happy customer raved, "Absolutely amazing and worth every penny spent. My teeth are really close together and floss can be really hard to get in between teeth at times. This works miracles! I now look forward to my next dentist appt to see the results."

Someone else urged, "Say yes to a waterpik! Seriously never realized just how great these are until my husband insisted I buy one because the dentist told him too. Got this handy little model with extra tips and I am a convert! After the first go and subsequent cleaning up of EVERYTHING in the immediate vicinity, we quickly mastered the Waterpik method and have not been the same since. Amazing how much stuff hides in your gums."

A shopper explained, "My dentist told me floss more. Ughhhh. And then she recommended this! I was a little hesitant at first, but I watched a couple of videos on how to use it, and thought I'd give it a shot. We love it so much! Sometimes I'm super excited to go floss. Crazy but true."

"I love this thing. I was skeptical and wondered how well could a stream of water actually clean in between my teeth? Really, really well. I got used to it in about a week and now I really look forward to using it most nights. I still get tired and forget sometimes but I'm forming a habit and more nights a week than none is good for me. It's so satisfying and I leave the bathroom feeling great," someone wrote.

