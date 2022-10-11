Khloe Kardashian's Face Tumor: What You Need to Know About Getting Your Skin Checked

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor

Khloe Kardashian's skin cancer scare is inspiring others to keep up with their health.

The Kardashians star revealed she recently underwent a procedure to remove a tumor from her face after she noticed a small bump on her cheek.

"I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging," she shared in a series of Instagram Stories on Oct. 11. "A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation."

The Good American founder went on to detail her experience in the hopes of helping others.

"At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas," the 38-year-old wrote. "Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time."

She's not wrong.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Dr. Tess Mauricio, who worked with Kardashian alongside Dr. Garth Fischer amid her health scare, broke down the importance of getting regular checkups, how the reality TV star avoided skin cancer and more.