Why John Stamos Isn't Interested In Another Full House Reboot

John Stamos is ready to close the door on Full House.
The actor, who played Jesse Katsopolis on eight seasons of Full House from 1987 to 1995 and again on five seasons of reboot Fuller House from 2016 to 2020, exclusively told E! News that getting the gang back together without late co-star Bob Saget just wouldn't feel right.
"It's just not the same without him," Stamos said. "There's something missing, there's a piece missing. We're doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute [June's Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute], which was beautiful, I thought. Every chance I get, I talk about him. If we're real quiet, we could hear him complaining right now that I don't talk about him enough. We'll continue to do tributes to him, but I don't know about a Full House one, though."
However, Stamos did recall how Saget, who died in January 2021 at the age of 65, used to joke that "Fullest House would be the family and me in an urn on the fireplace."
While more Full House doesn't sound promising, Stamos-heads can get their fix in the second season of Disney+'s Big Shot, premiering Oct. 12.
In season two, Marvyn Korn (Stamos) returns to Westbrook School as coach of the elite girls' school's basketball team. According to the streamer, Coach Korn and his team are forced to deal with "a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys and off-the-court disasters that no one could've predicted."
Working with a cast of so many young actors has allowed Stamos to gain a peek into their world—and he revealed some of those revelations made their way on screen.
"When I talk to these kids, there's a lot of pressure these days. We had pressure, but there was no social media," Stamos said. "These teenagers are just getting bad news and they can't filter. The whole world is bad and they're blaming us. It's heavy. We tried to bring some of that into the season."
Not only that, Stamos said his relationships with his Big Shot co-stars has impacted the way he raises his own 4-year-old son Billy, who he shares with wife Caitlin McHugh.
And though Stamos jokingly admitted that Billy "hasn't really yet" fully grasped how "cool" his dad is, the 59-year-old and McHugh have made a point in keeping their son grounded.
"I just have to lay the foundation of being loving and kind, and teach him to be that," Stamos said. "I think we're pretty good examples, my wife and I. The hard thing is he lives a pretty privileged life. [My wife's] great, she takes him down to feed the homeless in Orange County and we take him on stuff like that. We try to show him it's about service and giving back."
The second season of Big Shot premieres Oct. 12 on Disney+.