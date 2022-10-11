See Savannah Chrisley Awkwardly Flirt With a Guy Before Finding Out He's Gay

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Has ZERO Flirting Game in Miami

There are plenty of fish in the sea, but Savannah Chrisley is having difficulty catching them.

Joined by her friends Blaine and Raelynn for a pool day in Miami Beach, Savannah tries her hand at flirting with some of the pool's attractive attendees in this sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 12 episode.

Sipping on some mojitos, Blaine asks Savannah if she has any updates on her dating life. But the reality star says she hasn't had much luck since breaking things off with her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles.

Luckily, she's not too picky when it comes to her taste in men, telling her friends, "If you've got a penis and a pulse, you probably fit the bill."

Looking to help her friend redeem herself from awkward flirting encounters of the past—one of which is shown in a flashback—Blaine dares Savannah to chat with two hunky guys in the pool. And despite some hesitation, Savannah is up for the challenge.