See Savannah Chrisley Awkwardly Flirt With a Guy Before Finding Out He's Gay

There are plenty of fish in the sea, but Savannah Chrisley is having difficulty catching them.
Joined by her friends Blaine and Raelynn for a pool day in Miami Beach, Savannah tries her hand at flirting with some of the pool's attractive attendees in this sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 12 episode.
Sipping on some mojitos, Blaine asks Savannah if she has any updates on her dating life. But the reality star says she hasn't had much luck since breaking things off with her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles.
Luckily, she's not too picky when it comes to her taste in men, telling her friends, "If you've got a penis and a pulse, you probably fit the bill."
Looking to help her friend redeem herself from awkward flirting encounters of the past—one of which is shown in a flashback—Blaine dares Savannah to chat with two hunky guys in the pool. And despite some hesitation, Savannah is up for the challenge.
Unfortunately, her flirting skills are a bit rusty, as Savannah's friends hilariously watch her get to know the men, only to discover they both have girlfriends.
"I think it's pretty clear Savannah's usually the one being hit on," the show's narrator remarks, "not the one doing the hitting."
After an unsuccessful attempt, the girls spot another potential suitor and Savannah heads over for round two. Once again, she strikes bad luck, but not in the way she expected.
"Are you dating?" she asks the guy, to which he responds "yes" before adding, "I have a boyfriend."
Being polite, he asks Savannah if she's currently dating anyone. "I don't have a girlfriend, nor do I have a boyfriend," she says, but he encourages her that there are plenty of options for her in Miami.
"He bats for the other team, you a--holes," Savannah tells her friends upon her return. "This is why I hate dating."
Will Savannah have any luck finding love in Miami? Tune in to find out.
Check out the full clip above. Growing Up Chrisley airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on E!.