Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Teasing a Possible Return to WrestleMania Will Knock You Out

Watch : Will The Rock Challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

To be the man, you have to beat the man!

Wrestling fans have constantly debated who truly is the "Head of the Table." For some, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson deserves the title while others believe his cousin Roman Reigns has earned the nickname.

But in a new interview with E! News, Dwayne is setting the record straight while also teasing a possible return to the sport he loves so much.

"Who is head of the table?" he asked The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes. "Without saying any names. You're looking into his eyes right now."

Wait a minute! Does this mean Dwayne wants to challenge Roman at the next WrestleMania event? "I am not confirming that at all," he said with a laugh. "No, I am not. Though I'm gonna get a text from him after he watches this."

While fans will have to wait longer for this possible fight night, Dwayne admitted that he's still in contact with members of the WWE. In other words, he's not ready to punch out of the community anytime soon.