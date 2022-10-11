Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Teasing a Possible Return to WrestleMania Will Knock You Out

To be the man, you have to beat the man!
Wrestling fans have constantly debated who truly is the "Head of the Table." For some, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson deserves the title while others believe his cousin Roman Reigns has earned the nickname.
But in a new interview with E! News, Dwayne is setting the record straight while also teasing a possible return to the sport he loves so much.
"Who is head of the table?" he asked The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes. "Without saying any names. You're looking into his eyes right now."
Wait a minute! Does this mean Dwayne wants to challenge Roman at the next WrestleMania event? "I am not confirming that at all," he said with a laugh. "No, I am not. Though I'm gonna get a text from him after he watches this."
While fans will have to wait longer for this possible fight night, Dwayne admitted that he's still in contact with members of the WWE. In other words, he's not ready to punch out of the community anytime soon.
"I love the idea of a WrestleMania. I'm close to a lot of people there but very close to one in particular, who we've talked about this," he teased. "So I like it. There's so many other variables that have to come into play. But I'm a fan because I'm a promoter at heart, too. I'm a fan of promoting an event and what could that be. So I love WrestleMania and I love that world."
But for now, Dwayne is simply focused on joining the DC universe in the new movie Black Adam. While the film was delayed multiple times, director Jaume Collet-Serra and the cast are thrilled to finally share the finished product with the world.
"As many of you know, it has been a long journey," Dwayne shared at San Diego Comic-Con in July. "One that has been fueled with passion, with commitment, with grit to push Black Adam along. To be here representing a DC superhero...is truly a dream come true."
To see more of Dwayne's interview, watch The Rundown on Snapchat Friday, Oct. 14. And watch Black Adam in theaters Oct. 21.