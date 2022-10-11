Inventing Anna's Anna Delvey Spotted for the First Time Since Prison Release

Watch : Hear What Anna Delvey Says Was "Impossible" About Jail

Life is for living, you know, so Anna Delvey (a.k.a Anna Sorokin) is going to live it.

On Oct. 11, the 31-year-old, whose fake heiress persona and legal troubles became the subject of Netflix's Inventing Anna, stepped out in New York City apartment for a court appointment.

In true socialite fashion, Anna was dressed to impress in a stylish black trench coat, matching trousers and strappy heels. She completed her look with oversized sunglasses and a scarf—interestingly monogramed with the initials of her infamous alias—wrapped around her head.

Anna's outing comes just days after her release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, where she spent more than a year behind bars for overstaying her visa. In a statement to E! News, her attorney John Sandweg confirmed that a judge "recognized that immigration detention was no longer necessary for Anna," though the ruling "does not mean that Anna will get a free pass" as she'll be under house arrest.