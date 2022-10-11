2022 People's Choice Awards

Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh Shares BTS Pics as She Wraps Fourth and Final Season

Netflix's Manifest has officially finished filming, and star Melissa Roxburgh celebrated the occasion by treating fans to a series of sweet behind-the-scenes snaps. See them here!

Manifest is beginning its final descent. 

Ahead of the release of season four, star Melissa Roxburgh revealed that the NBC-turned-Netflix drama has wrapped filming on the series' final batch of episodes. In a sweet post, the actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures, which include a number of cast selfies and snaps of Roxburgh hugging co-star Josh Dallas

"Thank you for flying with us," she captioned the Oct. 10 Instagram post.

Her co-stars echoed the sentiment in the comments, with Dallas writing, "I'm not ready Sis" with a few heart emojis. Meanwhile, Matt Long reflected on "what an amazing journey it's been," while Ellen Tamaki added "Congrats!!!! Love you!!!!!"

Netflix is splitting the fourth and final season into two parts, with part one of its last ride premiering on Nov. 4. The fourth chapter picks up two years after the third season left off, when Grace Stone (Athena Karkanis) was brutally murdered in the season's finale.

photos
Behind the Scenes of Manifest Season 4

Now, a devastated Ben (Dallas) will continue to "mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden," according to the streamer. This leaves Michaela (Roxburgh) to command the lifeboat alone, which is "a near impossible feat with the passengers' every move now being monitored by a government registry."

Plus, season four will introduce fans to a mysterious new character who "will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey."

Unlock the mysteries for yourself when Manifest premieres on Netflix Nov. 4.

