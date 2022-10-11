Manifest's Melissa Roxburgh Shares BTS Pics as She Wraps Fourth and Final Season

Watch : Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Manifest is beginning its final descent.

Ahead of the release of season four, star Melissa Roxburgh revealed that the NBC-turned-Netflix drama has wrapped filming on the series' final batch of episodes. In a sweet post, the actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures, which include a number of cast selfies and snaps of Roxburgh hugging co-star Josh Dallas.

"Thank you for flying with us," she captioned the Oct. 10 Instagram post.

Her co-stars echoed the sentiment in the comments, with Dallas writing, "I'm not ready Sis" with a few heart emojis. Meanwhile, Matt Long reflected on "what an amazing journey it's been," while Ellen Tamaki added "Congrats!!!! Love you!!!!!"

Netflix is splitting the fourth and final season into two parts, with part one of its last ride premiering on Nov. 4. The fourth chapter picks up two years after the third season left off, when Grace Stone (Athena Karkanis) was brutally murdered in the season's finale.