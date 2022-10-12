Amazon October Prime Day: Get Trendy Jewelry & Accessories On Sale From Ray-Ban, JW PEI & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

My Pinterest boards are typically flooded with the coolest jewelry and accessory trends. From classic chunky gold hoop earrings and statement rings to legwarmers worn over platform loafers, I find myself constantly saving these looks in hopes of one day achieving them myself. My one problem is that I never knew quite where to shop the head-turning looks—until this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale rolled around.

Right now, Amazon has some of the best deals on the trendiest jewelry and accessories that will have you looking like you just stepped out of your Pinterest saves. From $55 off Ray-Ban sunglasses and JW PEI handbags for under $65 to functional necklace extenders for $8, you can shop jewelry and accessories for a limited time.

Read on for the jewelry and more accessories that Amazon reviewers and we here at E! totally love.