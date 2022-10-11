2022 People's Choice Awards

Angela Lansbury Dead at 96

Angela Lansbury died at age 96 on Oct. 11 in her Los Angeles residence. Learn about the actress’ passing and her legendary career.

By Kelly Gilmore Oct 11, 2022 7:45 PM
Celebrities
Be our guest in paying tribute to the legendary Angela Lansbury.

Angela died at age 96 on Oct. 11, per a statement to NBC News from her family. The Murder, She Wrote actress passed peacefully in her Los Angeles home, her family said. The actress died five days before her 97th birthday. 

Her family noted, "A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined." Her cause of death was not shared.

Her passing comes after the 2003 death of her second husband, Peter Shaw, who she was wed to for 53 years.

Angela, who was born in London, led a career in numerous projects, such as taking on the role of Mrs. Eleanor Shaw Iselin in The Manchurian Candidate, Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast, Aunt Adelaide in Nanny McPhee, Mrs. Van Gundy in Mr. Popper's Penguins and more.

Angela's work in film and TV landed her six Golden Globe awards, 15 Emmy Awards nominations and three Oscar Awards nominations. And back in 2013, Angela received an Honorary Award at the 2013 Governors Awards.

During her acceptance speech, Angela reflected on how the opportunity to act in Nanny McPhee affected her experience after her husband's death.

"Emma [Thompson] bless your heart," Angela began at the time. "Aunt Adelaide was a wonderful moment for me because I had sort of pulled out completely of everything when my darling husband Peter died and by inviting me to play the dreaded Aunt Adelaide, you simply helped me get back on track."

She added, "And I am incredibly indebted to you for that."

Angela is survived by her brother Edgar Lansbury; her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David; her three grandchildren, PeterKatherine and Ian; and her five great grandchildren.

