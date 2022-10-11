How Prince Harry Helped Meghan Markle During "Worst Point" in Her Mental Health Journey

Prince Harry has always been Meghan Markle's knight in shining armor.
The Duchess of Sussex opened up about how her husband helped her with a referral to a professional when her mental health was at a low point.
"I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call and I called this woman," Meghan, 41, shared on the Oct. 11 episode of her Archetypes podcast, "she didn't know I was even calling her and she was checking out at the grocery store."
Meghan said she introduced herself to the woman, who had no idea who she was speaking to, noting that despite being distracted, the professional could sense the urgency.
"You can literally hear her going, ‘Wait sorry, I'm just, who is this?'" she continued. "Um, and saying I need help and she could hear the dire state that I was in. But I think it's for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it."
Meghan has always been open about her mental health struggles, revealing during her and Harry's explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey last year how bad things were ahead of the couple's exit from the royal family in 2020.
During the interview, the Duchess—who shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 16 months, with the Duke of Sussex—said that she "didn't want to be alive anymore" after facing heavy criticism during her time with the royal family.
"I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially because I know how much loss he suffered," she said during the March 2021 interview. "But I knew that if I didn't say it that I would do it. And I just didn't. I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."
When she finally expressed her suicidal thoughts to Harry, she said he consoled her and "cradled" her.
Meghan said that she tried to get help from the Palace to support her mental well-being, but the Duchess said she was told by senior members of the Palace that they could not help her because she wasn't a "paid employee of the institution."
Meghan told Oprah she wanted to share her experience "because there are so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help. And I know personally how hard it is to not just voice it but when you voice it to be told no."