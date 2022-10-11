Shangela Calls Out Alfonso Ribeiro for Getting Her Name Wrong on Dancing With the Stars

Watch : Shangela Makes DWTS History as First Drag Queen Contestant

Shangela traded in "Halleloo" for "How dare you?"

On the Oct. 10 episode of Dancing With the Stars, the Drag Race icon and her partner Gleb Savchenko danced The Charleston to "Dig a Little Deeper" from The Princess and the Frog—but it was Shangela's interaction with co-host Alfonso Ribeiro afterwards that really had tongues wagging.

Before receiving their scores, Shangela asked Alfonso, "The real question is: Did you learn my name?"

A clearly-flummoxed Alfonso stumbled over his words before responding, "OK, you got me before I got to you."

Alfonso managed to re-group and offer up an explanation for his numerous slip-ups throughout the season.

"The last couple of weeks, I did actually say your name a couple of times wrong," Alfonso admitted. "I did say Angela, which is my wife's name, so it was a term of endearment."

Indeed, Alfonso has been married to wife Angela Unkrich since 2012.

Despite calling him out, Shangela insisted there were no hard feelings—but she still couldn't help but get in one last wise crack.