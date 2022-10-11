Days of Our Lives Star James Lastovic and His Roommate Found Safe After Going Missing in Hawaii

The search for Days of Our Lives star James Lastovic, 27, and his roommate Nevin Dizdari, 26, has come to an end.
In a new social media post, Nevin's family confirmed the pair is safe after they briefly went missing in Hawaii.
"UPDATE: My sister and James are okay," Emma Dizdari wrote on Instagram Stories Oct. 11. "They got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to resort now. Thank you everyone for reposting and helping us reach Nevin."
Just one day earlier, James' mom Lucienne Lastovic took to Facebook and shared her son and his roommate were missing. In her social media post, Lucienne said the two young adults were staying over at the Hanalei Bay Resort near Kauai Oct. 7 to Oct. 9. She grew concerned, however, after the pair never made their scheduled flight or returned their rental car.
"This is NOT LIKE THEM! They are both conscientious kids," Lucienne wrote on Facebook Oct. 10. "The LAST THEY WERE HEARD FROM was yesterday Sunday October 9th at 1:30 pm Hawaii time when they texted their hostess at the Hanalei Bay Resort."
"They asked for info about Kokee State Park so they could take the long trail hike. They also asked her directions to Shipwrecks Beach to the Cliff diving area," Lucienne continued. "They never returned back to the resort last night. They left all their belongings at the resort which are now in the police's possession."
E! News has reached out to the resort, police, state park and James' rep for comment and has not heard back.
In her Facebook post, Lucienne asked for volunteers to search Kokee State Park for the pair. According to TMZ, she also was flying from her hometown of San Diego, Calif., to Kauai to help search for her son and his roommate before they were relocated.
Her post even caught the attention ofDays of Our Lives actress Olivia Rose Keegan, who shared Lucienne's post on Instagram before offering her well wishes.
"Please let me know if there's anything I can do to help," she wrote in the comment section. "I'm so so sorry."
James appeared on more than 100 episodes of Days of Our Lives as Joey Johnson between 2015-2020. He also starred in the Netflix series Insatiable and most recently appeared in the 2021 movie This Game's Called Murder.