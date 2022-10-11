Taylor Swift Steps Out in Style for New York City Movie Screening

Watch : Taylor Swift Says Joe Alwyn Inspired Midnights Song

She's got that red lip classic thing that you like.

Taylor Swift swapped out her cardigan for a chic blazer during her latest outing in New York City. For the occasion, a screening of The Banshees of Inisherin, her fall look was more than enchanting. At the event—where she was joined by stars such as Oscar Isaac, Colin Farrell and Lily Allen—the singer kept her look cool with a black blazer, brown pants, and a pair of black loafers. For her glam, she kept it to her signature red lip and natural face makeup.

T. Swift's attendance comes on the heels of her recently announced full track list for her album Midnights, releasing on Oct. 21. The upcoming 13-song record was revealed track by track in a series of TikToks made by Taylor, one of which includes an exciting collaboration with Lana Del Rey.

Although Taylor usually lets the music do the talking for her, she did give a rare glimpse into her relationship with Joe Alwyn while discussing a new song called "Lavender Haze."