Gigi Hadid Revives the Denim Maxi Skirt in an Unexpected Way

Gigi Hadid turned the streets of New York City into her own personal runway, as she was spotted in a head-turning denim maxi skirt while celebrating sister Bella Hadid's 26 birthday.

Gigi Hadid's latest denim look proves (yet again) that she's a fashion jean-ius. 

The supermodel updated the low-rise maxi skirtan early aughts trend—while enjoying a night out to celebrate her little sister, Bella Hadid's 26 birthday at New York City's Italian restaurant Lucali on Oct. 9.

For the special occasion, Gigi looked effortlessly chic in a black oversized leather blazer layered over a matching turtleneck cropped top. And while the top half of her look was understated, she brought the wow factor with her vintage denim maxi skirt by Roberto Cavalli.

The retro, floor-length design was given a modern update, as it featured a wavy silk hemline that flowed easily with each of Gigi's steps—which made it way more breathable and walkable than your typical all-denim maxi skirt. Plus, the fabric was partially bleached, adding extra oomph to the classic material.

Despite the statement-making look, Gigi didn't take away the spotlight from birthday girl Bella.

The 26-year-old made sure all eyes were on her, as she opted for a risqué see-through midi-dress that featured lace all over. She paired the daring design with an oversized motorcycle jacket, Y2K-inspired clear sunglasses and strappy sandals adorned with silver bangles.

Gotham/GC Images

That same evening, Gigi showered Bella with love on Instagram, writing, "I love every moment [ & feel so lucky for the in-betweens ] with u!"

"HAPPIEST DAY, MONTH, YEAR to my sweetie pie supernova sister @bellahadid," Gigi's message continued. "I love you so much and I am so proud of you!!"

The siblings' mom Yolanda Hadid couldn't have agreed more, commenting, "Beautifully said Gigi. Love you both so much."

Interestingly, Bella had her own major denim moment hours before the festivities. During an afternoon outing, the model wore a patchwork denim dress that she paired with black pants and matching ballet flats.

Turns out, denim is always a good idea—whether you're running errands or enjoying a girls' night out.

