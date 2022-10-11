Gigi Hadid Revives the Denim Maxi Skirt in an Unexpected Way

Watch : Gigi Hadid "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio: EXCLUSIVE

Gigi Hadid's latest denim look proves (yet again) that she's a fashion jean-ius.

The supermodel updated the low-rise maxi skirt—an early aughts trend—while enjoying a night out to celebrate her little sister, Bella Hadid's 26 birthday at New York City's Italian restaurant Lucali on Oct. 9.

For the special occasion, Gigi looked effortlessly chic in a black oversized leather blazer layered over a matching turtleneck cropped top. And while the top half of her look was understated, she brought the wow factor with her vintage denim maxi skirt by Roberto Cavalli.

The retro, floor-length design was given a modern update, as it featured a wavy silk hemline that flowed easily with each of Gigi's steps—which made it way more breathable and walkable than your typical all-denim maxi skirt. Plus, the fabric was partially bleached, adding extra oomph to the classic material.

Despite the statement-making look, Gigi didn't take away the spotlight from birthday girl Bella.