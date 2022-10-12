October Clinique Deals: Shop Most-Loved Moisturizers, Mascaras & More From Just $16

This article is sponsored by HSN. These items were selected from HSN because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Every month might be Clinique month to some, but October is Clinique Month at HSN, and that's really one to celebrate. Every Wednesday, they're introducing new discounts on moisturizers, lip sets, bundles for men, and everything else needed to primp, pamper, and moisturize. Even long after October ends.

From TikTok's favorite Black Honey Almost Lipstick to time-saving bundles, there's a ton to explore. But, don't worry: I've combed through every item to save you time. Definitely just for you, and not because some Clinique staples have been a part of my routine since middle school.

So! Here are just a few of the Clinique products you can pick up on sale right now at HSN — plus one bonus item that I just can't help but recommend. (Trust me; it's worth it at any price.) Plus, if there's nothing you're absolutely in love with here, rest assured that more price drops will be posted throughout the rest of the month.

Ready, set, shop!