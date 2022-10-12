October Clinique Deals: Shop Most-Loved Moisturizers, Mascaras & More From Just $16

This article is sponsored by HSN. These items were selected from HSN because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Every month might be Clinique month to some, but October is Clinique Month at HSN, and that's really one to celebrate. Every Wednesday, they're introducing new discounts on moisturizers, lip sets, bundles for men, and everything else needed to primp, pamper, and moisturize. Even long after October ends.
From TikTok's favorite Black Honey Almost Lipstick to time-saving bundles, there's a ton to explore. But, don't worry: I've combed through every item to save you time. Definitely just for you, and not because some Clinique staples have been a part of my routine since middle school.
So! Here are just a few of the Clinique products you can pick up on sale right now at HSN — plus one bonus item that I just can't help but recommend. (Trust me; it's worth it at any price.) Plus, if there's nothing you're absolutely in love with here, rest assured that more price drops will be posted throughout the rest of the month.
Clinique Twice The Moisture Dramatically Different Lotion+ Set
This half-off set includes not one, but two of the famed Dramatically Different Lotion+ tubes. The rich but lightweight formula is ideal for those in colder, drier climates.
Clinique Ready in 5 Bundle
Be "ready in five!" for real from now on with help from this four-piece Clinique set.
Clinique Almost Lipstick Black Honey Duo
Save $10 on this wear-everywhere duo in a shade that's TikTok-approved.
Clinique Daily Oil-Free Hydration Men Set
Help your man improve his skincare routine with this oil-free trio from Clinique for Men.
Clinique Pop Matte Lip Set
This sultry trio includes one Pop Matte Lip Color + Primer, one Intense Quickliner, and one lip brush, so you'll get the perfect pout every time.
Clinique Superbalm Lip Treatment
Okay, so, admittedly the Clinique Superbalm isn't on sale, but I had to include it: I've sworn by it forever, and I've lived in some really cold places (Go Orange!). It's super-effective, and you don't even need to use too much. Worth it at any price.
