Paris Hilton Shares Her Sexual Abuse Story Amid Fight to Shut Down Provo School in Utah

Added the school, "While we acknowledge there are individuals over the many years who believe they were not helped by the program, we are heartened by the many stories former residents share about how their stay was a pivot point in improving—and in many cases, saving—their lives.

In March 2021, Hilton also testified about the alleged abuse she suffered at the boarding school in a Utah courtroom. Her testimony was in support of a bill focused on ending abuse in the state's congregate care facilities.

"I needed this bill when I was in residential care and I am honored to support the thousands of youth who now have greater protections," she said at the time. "This is only the beginning—I plan to approach the federal arena with a bill that will protect youth across the nation in these types of facilities."