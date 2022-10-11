How Clare Crawley's Ex-Fiancé Benoît Beauséjour-Savard Reacted to Her Engagement to Ryan Dawkins

Not all exes stay on thorny terms.
Need proof? After Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley announced her engagement to Ryan Dawkins on Oct. 10, her former fiancé Benoît Beauséjour-Savard celebrated the couple.
"Congratulations to you two cuties!" he wrote in the comments underneath Clare's Instagram post, which showed Ryan getting down on one knee during a lantern release at RiSE Festival in Las Vegas. "Wish you all the love and happiness you deserve."
And Clare seemed to appreciate the sweet message. "@benoitbeausejour you're the best," she replied, "thank you thank you thank you."
Benoît and Clare got engaged during the Bachelor Winter Games reunion, which aired in February 2018. But in April of that year, the reality stars announced their split.
"Just know there are no negative feelings here," Clare and Benoît said in part of their joint statement at the time, "we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance. We still care for each other very deeply."
Benoît cheered Clare on as her journey to find love continued as the lead of season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020, and he even appeared on the show for a supportive chat that didn't end up airing.
"Congratulations to this gem!!" he wrote on Instagram after the casting news was announced. "She will be an amazing Bachelorette. She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!! Good Luck on your journey to find love @clarecrawley !! You will be the best #thebestbacheloretteever."
Unfortunately, things didn't work out the way Clare had hoped. While she got engaged to Dale Moss and ended up leaving the show early, they broke up, got back together and then went their separate ways for good in 2021.
In addition to starring on The Bachelorette and Bachelor Winter Games, Clare appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014 and the first two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired later that year and in 2015, respectively.
Throughout her journey, Clare never gave up on love. And now, the hair salon owner from Sacramento, Calif. has found it with Ryan. "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Clare, who debuted her romance with Ryan in September, wrote upon announcing their engagement. "The easiest YES of my life."