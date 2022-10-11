How Clare Crawley's Ex-Fiancé Benoît Beauséjour-Savard Reacted to Her Engagement to Ryan Dawkins

Watch : The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!

Not all exes stay on thorny terms.

Need proof? After Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley announced her engagement to Ryan Dawkins on Oct. 10, her former fiancé Benoît Beauséjour-Savard celebrated the couple.

"Congratulations to you two cuties!" he wrote in the comments underneath Clare's Instagram post, which showed Ryan getting down on one knee during a lantern release at RiSE Festival in Las Vegas. "Wish you all the love and happiness you deserve."

And Clare seemed to appreciate the sweet message. "@benoitbeausejour you're the best," she replied, "thank you thank you thank you."

Benoît and Clare got engaged during the Bachelor Winter Games reunion, which aired in February 2018. But in April of that year, the reality stars announced their split.

"Just know there are no negative feelings here," Clare and Benoît said in part of their joint statement at the time, "we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance. We still care for each other very deeply."