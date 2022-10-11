Will Lisa Rinna Return For Another Season of RHOBH? Crystal Kung Minkoff Weighs In

2022 People's Choice Awards

Ahead of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion, Crystal Kung Minkoff teased what's in store for co-star Lisa Rinna's future on the Bravo series.

Is Lisa Rinna ready to give up her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills diamond?

After all, the longtime cast member has had an explosive season 12 thanks to her drama with Kathy Hilton. Tensions between the two came to a head during the group's Aspen trip, during which Lisa said Kathy had a "meltdown" where she insulted several cast members, including her half-sister, Kyle Richards.

But according to co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff, whether or not any of the cast is guaranteed to return next season is undetermined. "I go about it every day," she exclusively told E! News at the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala honoring Panda Express and Kristin and Jeff Worthe on Oct. 8. "I'm always like, 'Oh, I wonder if they're coming back.' I mean, everyone has reasons to and reasons not to."

As for whether she thinks Lisa will return for season 13 at this moment in time, Crystal said, "Yeah, I think so."

The Bravo star also weighed in on what fans can expect from the show's upcoming season 12 reunion—which begins Oct. 12—namely Lisa and Kathy's heated confrontation. After Kathy called Lisa "the biggest bully in Hollywood" in the reunion trailer, Lisa clapped back by captioning her Oct. 7 Instagram post with Kathy's insult.

Crystal said she hopes the reunion will help clear the air between the two and understands if Lisa feels "upset" by the ongoing feud.

"I understand the need to get all the truth out, but I don't take it personally," she told E! News. "I'm just gonna speak however I feel about it, and I hope that people respect that."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills three-part season 12 reunion begins Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on this season's must-see moments with past episodes streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

