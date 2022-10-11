Why Lizzo Changed Lyrics to Her Song “GRRRLS” Amid Controversy

Watch : Lizzo's Twerking Award, Hottest Bachelor Hurler & Surprise 50 Cent

Lizzo is telling us exactly how she feels about the lyric change.

Earlier this summer, the singer changed the words to her song "GRRRLs" after getting backlash over an ableist slur in the original lyrics. Now, she's reflecting on her decision to change the lyric after being told the word she used in the song was offensive.

"I'd never heard it used as a slur against disabled people, never ever," Lizzo explained to Vanity Fair Oct. 11. "The music I make is in the business of feeling good and being authentic to me. Using a slur is unauthentic to me, but I did not know it was a slur."

While the singer changed the lyric in question, "Hold my bag / Imma sp-z," to "Do you see this shit / hold me back," she also noted why she used the lyric in the first place. She shared, "It's a word I've heard a lot, especially in rap songs, and with my Black friends and in my Black circles: It means to go off, turn up. I used it as a verb, not as a noun or adjective."