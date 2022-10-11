You Have to See Jessie James Decker Transform into Sarah Jessica Parker's Hocus Pocus Character

Jessie James Decker has put Dancing With the Stars fans under her spell.
The "Grow Young With You" singer lit up the stage in a bewitching look for Disney+ night on Oct. 10, transforming into the one and only Sarah Jessica Parker's child-hungry witch in Hocus Pocus.
Jessie went all out with her jaw-dropping makeover, donning a deep purple long-sleeve top with matching jeweled adornments on the neckline and a coordinating velvet skirt. As for her glam, she wore a tattered blonde wig, a smoky purple eyeshadow look and topped it off with bold red lipstick——perfectly capturing SJP's Hocus Pocus look.
The Kittenish founder posted several behind-the-scenes photos of her transformation on Instagram, captioning the Oct. 10 post with a reference to Sarah Sanderson's iconic song, "Come little children."
While Jessie's epic recreation grabbed viewers' attention, she said she hopes the Sex and the City star gives it her stamp of approval.
"If anyone knows me, I'm obsessed with SJP—Carrie Bradshaw—having a moment to be like her was just everything for me," Jessie told Entertainment Tonight. "I tagged her over a hundred times. I hope she sees it!"
The country star's dancing partner, Alan Bersten, also got into character, portraying zombie Billy Butcherson (played by Doug Jones in the movie).
Alan dressed in a ripped vest and ruffled button-down and completed his costume with facial prosthetics that created the illusion of decaying skin. In fact, the dancing pro revealed to the outlet that it took the glam team three hours to put his look together.
Staying in theme, Jessie and Alan performed a jive to "One Way or Another," a song featured in Hocus Pocus 2, which recently debuted on Disney+.
"We worked so hard this week, it really was kind of a breaking point for me," Jessie told ET. "I'm one of those people that, I don't wanna give up because I'll regret giving up more than I will regret actually pushing through."
She continued, "I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this, and this is outside of my comfort zone."
Jessie and Alan weren't the only dancing duo to turn heads with their makeovers.