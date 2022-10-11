2022 People's Choice Awards

You Have to See Jessie James Decker Transform into Sarah Jessica Parker's Hocus Pocus Character

For Disney+ night on Dancing With the Stars Jessie James Decker and partner Alan Bersten bewitched audiences with their epic Hocus Pocus transformations. See for yourself.

Jessie James Decker has put Dancing With the Stars fans under her spell.

The "Grow Young With You" singer lit up the stage in a bewitching look for Disney+ night on Oct. 10, transforming into the one and only Sarah Jessica Parker's child-hungry witch in Hocus Pocus.

Jessie went all out with her jaw-dropping makeover, donning a deep purple long-sleeve top with matching jeweled adornments on the neckline and a coordinating velvet skirt. As for her glam, she wore a tattered blonde wig, a smoky purple eyeshadow look and topped it off with bold red lipstick——perfectly capturing SJP's Hocus Pocus look.

The Kittenish founder posted several behind-the-scenes photos of her transformation on Instagram, captioning the Oct. 10 post with a reference to Sarah Sanderson's iconic song, "Come little children."

While Jessie's epic recreation grabbed viewers' attention, she said she hopes the Sex and the City star gives it her stamp of approval.

"If anyone knows me, I'm obsessed with SJP—Carrie Bradshaw—having a moment to be like her was just everything for me," Jessie told Entertainment Tonight. "I tagged her over a hundred times. I hope she sees it!"

9 Glorious Fashion Secrets About Hocus Pocus 2 Revealed

The country star's dancing partner, Alan Bersten, also got into character, portraying zombie Billy Butcherson (played by Doug Jones in the movie).

Alan dressed in a ripped vest and ruffled button-down and completed his costume with facial prosthetics that created the illusion of decaying skin. In fact, the dancing pro revealed to the outlet that it took the glam team three hours to put his look together.

Instagram

Staying in theme, Jessie and Alan performed a jive to "One Way or Another," a song featured in Hocus Pocus 2, which recently debuted on Disney+.

"We worked so hard this week, it really was kind of a breaking point for me," Jessie told ET. "I'm one of those people that, I don't wanna give up because I'll regret giving up more than I will regret actually pushing through."

She continued, "I wanted to prove to myself that I could do this, and this is outside of my comfort zone."

Matt Kennedy/Disney Enterprises

Jessie and Alan weren't the only dancing duo to turn heads with their makeovers. Keep scrolling to see all of the incredible looks from DWTS' Disney+ night.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Joseph Baena, Daniella Karagach

Joseph and his partner hit the dance floor, with the two channeling the Disney classic, Hercules. The 25-year-old had somewhat of a full circle moment the first leading role for his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was in the 1970 comedy, Hercules in New York.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Sam Champion, Cheryl Burke

Sam and Cheryl put on the greatest show no doubt, as the two performed their Paso Doble to a song from The Greatest Showman.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Jordin Sparks, Brandon Armstrong

Jordin and Brandon's Coco-inspired looks were certainly ones to remember. The pair performed their jazz routine to the tune of the movie's song, "Remember Me."

ABC/Christopher Willard
Wayne Brady, Witney Carson

Wait for it: Wayne and Whitney wowed the crowd dressed up as stars from the hit musical, Hamilton. (A filmed version of the Broadway production is available to stream on Disney+).

ABC/Christopher Willard
Daniel Durant, Britt Stewart

The two proved that were very much all in this together when they hit the dance floor dressed up as characters from High School Musical.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Shangela, Gleb Savchenko

This pair definitely brought us down to the Bayou when they performed their Charleston routine while channeling looks inspired by The Princess and the Frog.

Heidi D’ Amelio, Artem Chigvintsev

Nostalgia anyone? Heidi and Artem had us in our feels when they hit the floor to perform as characters inspired by Mary Poppins.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Gabby Windey, Val Chmerkovskiy

Gabby and Val were out of this universe when they stepped in front of the judges dressed head to toe looks inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Jessie James Decker, Alan Bersten

Just in time for spooky season, Jessie and Alan reminded us that Hocus Pocus 2 is the movie to beat.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Trevor Donovan, Emma Slater

Life is highway and since their looks were inspired by the Disney film, Cars, we'd say that Trevor and Emma are moving along on the fast track.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Vinny Guadagnino, Koko Iwasaki

Vinny and Koko performed their must-see Samba routine to "Il Gatto E La Volpe" from Disney's Luca.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Selma Blair, Sasha Farber

Selma and Sasha proved to be a force to be reckoned with—the pair performed their quickstep as characters inspired by The Muppet Show.

ABC/Christopher Willard
Charli D’ Amelio, Mark Ballas

Charli and her partner, Mark, played no games when it came to channeling their Simpsons characters, Marge and Homer Simpson. The two even performed their jazz routine to the show's theme song.

