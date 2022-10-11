Elon Musk Says He Expressed His “Concerns” to Kanye West Over Antisemitic Tweet

Watch : Lizzo, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Call Out Kanye West

Elon Musk is trying to be a voice of reason for his pal Kanye West.

The Tesla founder—who is set to become the new owner of Twitter—announced on the social media platform that he spoke to the Donda rapper, 45, after his recent antisemitic tweet.

"Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet," Elon, 51, tweeted Oct. 10, "which I think he took to heart."

Ye returned to Twitter on Oct. 8 for the first time in two years, and went on a tirade, writing that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people," adding, "you guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Twitter subsequently removed the tweet and the Yeezy founder's comments prompted the platform to lock his account for violating Twitter's policies. (His tweet came hours after a Meta spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that it restricted his posting on Instagram for violating its rules and guidelines.)