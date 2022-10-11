Amazon October Prime Day: Save 35% on Crest Professional Effects White Strips With 53,800+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Some people say that the best thing you can wear is your smile, but a lot of us don't feel that way thanks to some not-so-white teeth. If you don't want to pay for expensive professional treatments and the other at-home options just didn't work for you, I highly recommend Crest 3D White Strips, specifically the Professional Effects pack. I use these a couple times a year to get major results that last for months. After trying out so many products, these are my favorite teeth whitening strips and have been my go-to for five years. These are definitely worth the investment, but if you want to save a few bucks, they're available at a 35% discount during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

All you need is a half hour of time. According to Crest, these strips remove 14 years of stains. This pack also includes 1 Hour Express Whitestrips, which remove years of stains with just one use, the brand claims. I am very loyal to these white strips and I'm not the only one. The Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects have 53,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

Incorporate these into your routine and you'll have many reasons to smile.