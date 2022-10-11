Amazon October Prime Day: Save 35% on Crest Professional Effects White Strips With 53,800+ 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Some people say that the best thing you can wear is your smile, but a lot of us don't feel that way thanks to some not-so-white teeth. If you don't want to pay for expensive professional treatments and the other at-home options just didn't work for you, I highly recommend Crest 3D White Strips, specifically the Professional Effects pack. I use these a couple times a year to get major results that last for months. After trying out so many products, these are my favorite teeth whitening strips and have been my go-to for five years. These are definitely worth the investment, but if you want to save a few bucks, they're available at a 35% discount during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
All you need is a half hour of time. According to Crest, these strips remove 14 years of stains. This pack also includes 1 Hour Express Whitestrips, which remove years of stains with just one use, the brand claims. I am very loyal to these white strips and I'm not the only one. The Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects have 53,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Incorporate these into your routine and you'll have many reasons to smile.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack)
If you have 30 minutes, use these strips and you'll see a major difference. I usually put them in before I shower so I can multitask. This set also has two 1-hour express whitening treatments.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects, Teeth Whitening Strip Kit Reviews
A shopper reviewed, "I use these white strips once a year. It's so worth the money and gets my teeth extraordinarily white!! I get so many compliments on how white my teeth are. Next time I'll take a before and after picture."
Another said, "They're amazing. I had years of yellowing and now my teeth are practically perfect."
An Amazon customer wrote, "These work so quickly, and are super inexpensive compared to professional, in-office treatments. My dentist actually recommended these to me, and I could not be more thrilled! I wanted to whiten my teeth as fast as possible before my wedding, and these were the perfect choice. So happy with these!!"
Someone else explained, "I have a 2 month old and have been struggling to find time to care for myself. As a result my teeth started yellowing. I brushed them prior to use with crest vivid white and applied these strips once for 30 mins and my teeth are significantly whiter after just one use."
A fan of the product gushed, "I'm so glad I went back to the strips! They really are the best and you get so many at a good price. I've been using crest white strips for years and then I stopped and started getting staining from coffee etc. these whitened my teeth after just two uses!"
Another shopper raved, "Best whitening results I've had with any product or method. LED whitening doesn't work and neither do whitening toothpastes and mouthwashes. I had whiter results in a few days after once nightly sessions. Pricey, but worth it!"
