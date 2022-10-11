Elizabeth Debicki Recreates Sweet Scene With Princess Diana and Sons While Filming The Crown

Warning: This story includes potential The Crown season six spoilers.
Elizabeth Debicki is getting into character.
The Australian actress, who is portraying the late Princess Diana in seasons five and six of The Crown, channeled the People's Princess in parenting mode in the newest photos from the set of the Netflix series' sixth and final season.
In the snaps, Debicki can be seen alongside two of the young actors portraying Prince William (Rufus Kampa) and Prince Harry (Will Powell), who are sporting matching blue polos and khakis. Debicki is wearing a belted red dress similar to one Diana wore during a July 1997 visit to Northwick Park & St. Mark's Hospital.
The images appear to confirm that The Crown will be recreating the royal's July 1997 vacation with her sons, which happened just a month before her death on Aug. 31. Additional photos from the shoot include Salim Dau, who is portraying Dodi Fayed's billionaire father Mohamed Al-Fayed, as well as the actress presumably playing Mohamed's wife Heini Wathén. As for Dodi himself, British actor Khalid Abdalla will play Diana's late partner.
In addition to her last family vacation, previous set photos revealed that the series will also take on the princess' last official trip abroad, a three-day trip to Bosnia in August 1997. During her time there, Diana visited with locals who had been injured by landmines during the country's civil war in the early '90s.
As the Emmy-winning show—which follows the British royal family throughout the latter half of the 20th century—has done every few seasons, The Crown has undergone a massive casting shakeup ahead of season five, with Debicki taking over from Emma Corrin, who portrayed Diana in season four and won the Golden Globe for best actress in a television drama. Season five will also mark the arrivals of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as King Charles III (then known as Prince Charles) and more.
Season five of The Crown premieres Nov. 9 on Netflix.