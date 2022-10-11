Elizabeth Debicki Recreates Sweet Scene With Princess Diana and Sons While Filming The Crown

Watch : The Crown Season 6: Who Will Play Prince William & Kate Middleton?

Warning: This story includes potential The Crown season six spoilers.

Elizabeth Debicki is getting into character.

The Australian actress, who is portraying the late Princess Diana in seasons five and six of The Crown, channeled the People's Princess in parenting mode in the newest photos from the set of the Netflix series' sixth and final season.

In the snaps, Debicki can be seen alongside two of the young actors portraying Prince William (Rufus Kampa) and Prince Harry (Will Powell), who are sporting matching blue polos and khakis. Debicki is wearing a belted red dress similar to one Diana wore during a July 1997 visit to Northwick Park & St. Mark's Hospital.

The images appear to confirm that The Crown will be recreating the royal's July 1997 vacation with her sons, which happened just a month before her death on Aug. 31. Additional photos from the shoot include Salim Dau, who is portraying Dodi Fayed's billionaire father Mohamed Al-Fayed, as well as the actress presumably playing Mohamed's wife Heini Wathén. As for Dodi himself, British actor Khalid Abdalla will play Diana's late partner.